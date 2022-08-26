Details on Mr. T no-showing WWE event, leaving tag team without a manager

Former WWE Superstar Paul Roma has disclosed details about the time Mr. T failed to appear at a wrestling event.

Mr. T is best known for his performances as B.A. Baracus in “The A-Team” and Clubber Lang in “Rocky III.” At the height of his popularity, the American actor also made sporadic appearances in WWE in the 1980s.

Roma recalled on the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast” that he and Jim Powers were due to be managed by Mr. T. However, the celebrity no-showed his appearance.

“That’s true,” Roma said. “Mr. T was supposed to come in. He had been in and they were gonna stick Mr. T with us. We were excited by it. We were like, ‘Wow, this will be great,’ especially back then… T was on top… and he didn’t show. He was a no-show. The talk in the locker room was that he’s notorious for no-showing.” [10:01-10:27]

Powers and Roma were known as The Young Stallions. They teamed up together between 1987 and 1989 but never became Tag Team Champions.

How did Mr. T fare in WWE?

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ Hulk Hogan and Mr T getting ready for WrestleMania 1! Hulk Hogan and Mr T getting ready for WrestleMania 1! https://t.co/lnQnUpempi

WrestleMania 1 was headlined by Hulk Hogan and Mr. T’s tag team victory over Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper. The following year, the pop culture icon defeated Bob Orton and Piper in boxing matches at Saturday Night’s Main Event and WrestleMania 2, respectively.

Mr. T also appeared in WCW in the 1990s. His only match for the company took place in 1994 when he defeated Kevin Sullivan at Starrcade.

In 2014, the 70-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by legendary wrestling interviewer Gene Okerlund.

Do you have any memories of Mr. T in wrestling? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry