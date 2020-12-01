Details on how much Lana spends on WWE ring gear

Lana joined forces with Asuka to defeat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Lana’s husband, AEW star Miro (fka Rusev), revealed after the match that she spends around US$100,000 per year on her WWE ring gear.

The former WWE Superstar made the comment after a fan mentioned on Twitter that Lana’s gear looked “phenomenal” on RAW.

Lana’s ring gear inspiration

Lana recently discussed her ring gear choices on her own episode of WWE Chronicle on the WWE Network. Although she wore red and black on this week’s RAW, she has also worn pink and black in many of her recent matches.

It looked as though Lana and Natalya could become long-term tag team partners after they began teaming in September 2020. However, after failing to pick up a win in six matches together, they separated around the time of the 2020 WWE Draft.

Lana said on WWE Chronicle that she started wearing pink and black due to her alliance with Natalya. When the real-life friends separated on television, she thought her new gear would go to waste.

Natalya then told Lana that she wanted her to continue wearing the pink and black colors, which have become synonymous with the legendary Hart family.

“I got all of this pink and black stuff made, and I was like, ‘Nattie, what am I supposed to do? Like, I won’t wear it.’ And she was like, ‘No, I really want you to keep on wearing pink and black.’ And that really meant a lot to me. I feel like Nattie is so awesome. She’s always made me feel a part [of the women’s division].”

Lana’s recent WWE record

Following her stint as Natalya’s tag partner, Lana won a Battle Royal to earn a match against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. While The Ravishing Russian did not defeat The Empress of Tomorrow, the two women have since formed an unlikely alliance.

At Survivor Series, Asuka suffered a loss against Sasha Banks in a Champion vs. Champion match. Meanwhile, Lana emerged as the sole survivor in the Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown women's elimination match.

Lana and Asuka have defeated Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in consecutive weeks on RAW.