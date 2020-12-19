Details on a new NXT show being created by Triple H

Plans of NXT India were revealed earlier this month. Now, a new report details Triple H's plans for yet another new NXT show. This new program under the black-and-gold brand will reportedly be a minor league system of sorts.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc reports that Triple H, also known as Paul Levesque, has chosen former EVOLVE co-founder, Gabe Sapolsky, to lead a team for this new show. Per the report, the idea is to create a show that will be "NXT for NXT." Levesque has appointed several agents and writers to assist with helping Sapolsky get more comfortable with writing for television.

Sapolsky was previously working with EVOLVE as a promoter and booker before he came over to WWE NXT. WWE acquired EVOLVE earlier this year. Triple H is a huge supporter of Sapolsky, and this move is being described as Levesque giving him the ball.

The biggest challenge with the program is formatting the concept to TV. The original idea was described as a smaller promotion to run in smaller markets. The goal for this show is to launch in early 2021, but it was noted that there have been delays before. So it very well could face more obstacles before it ultimately premieres.

Gabe Sapolsky of EVOLVE Wrestling

NXT continues to expand

There have been significant moves recently reported regarding WWE NXT. Beyond this new NXT show, there has also been talks of a new branch of the brand with NXT India. Our own Riju Dasgupta wrote that WWE is planning to launch this brand on January 26th with tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE also hopes to open an Indian Performance Center at some point in 2022. This pattern follows in the footsteps of NXT UK, which opened their own Performance Center in 2019. These brands are part of the global expansion Triple H has previously discussed. Clearly, WWE plans to continue to bring the black-and-gold brand to different continents.

With these changes on the way, WWE's third brand is looking to take over more of the wrestling landscape. Everyone will have to wait and see what is next for NXT.