Vince McMahon/Triple H

With Triple H being married to Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon, many fans think that Triple H might have a lot of backstage clout with Vince McMahon. However, as per SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard, that is not the case.

While talking on his podcast Something To Wrestle, Prichard stated that unlike the perception, Vince McMahon actually vetoes most of the ideas coming from Triple H, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon as they are part of the family.

Prichard also reveals that the one man who has somewhat of a special relationship with Vince McMahon is Shawn Michaels and The Chairman is much likely to heed what Michaels has to say as compared to Triple H.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels in DX 2.0

Talking about the DX 2.0 era, Prichard revealed how Shawn would be the guy to go to when they wanted an idea to be approved by Vince McMahon:

Hunter going in making the argument, that's not going to work because 'nope, you're in the family and you don't get a vote.' Me going in he was like 'God dan Bruce! you should know better'. But Shawn going in and making the argument... well, it's Shawn. So Shawn had a little more sway and a little more leeway with The Boss.

Prichard further revealed that they (Triple H and him) knew McMahon wouldn't approve an idea if even Michaels wasn't able to convince him.

