On the latest edition of New Day's Feel The Power podcast, Kofi Kingston revealed a weird yet intriguing pitch made to him by WWE's merchandising team way back in 2010.

Interestingly enough, WWE came up with the idea of Kofi Kingston wearing blacklight body paint. A person from WWE's merchandising department shot the idea at Kofi Kingston by saying that the former WWE Champion could be like the 'Black Jeff Hardy'!

Kofi Kingston found the pitch stupid, and the possible plan was buried then and there itself. Here's what the New Day member revealed about the idea that was pitched to him:

"Funny story about that. That was, I think of 2010. I was with the merchandising team; they were trying to create similar shirts. They have all these terrible designs, and one of them was so strange, like a silhouette of me? There was like this strange body painting. And the guy with the merchandise was like throwing this idea at me. And he said, 'oh, could you go out and wear blacklight body paint? Can you be like the black version of Jeff Hardy? 'And I said' what are you talking about !? Go out, painting myself glowing in the dark !? THAT'S STUPID!? Why would someone do that !?"

Does Kofi Kingston regret rejecting the idea?

Naomi was a guest on the most recent edition of the podcast, and they discussed the success of her 'feel the glow' gimmick and her flashy entrance. Kofi Kingston admitted that he should have embraced the 2010 idea considering how well Naomi has excelled with a similar concept.

"I'm like 'this could be the best entrance on the roster' right? I look back at it now, and I think like maybe I should have embraced it! What you (Naomi) are doing is probably what they were talking about. But if they described it to me in a better way than being the 'black version of Jeff Hardy?' I might have like got into it!" H/t SEScoops

Kofi Kingston is currently out of action due to a storyline injury. In the meantime, however, Big E is benefiting by being pushed as a singles star on SmackDown.