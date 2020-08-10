Create
Details on the possibility of Shane McMahon starting his own wrestling company

Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon
Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 10 Aug 2020, 17:35 IST
News
WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard recently spoke about The Rock and Shane McMahon on the recent episode of 'Something To Wrestle'. Prichard talked about how he is very happy for The Rock buying XFL. He also talked about Shane McMahon and why he will likely never own WWE or any other wrestling company.

A fan asked Bruce Prichard why Shane McMahon has never owned his own wrestling company and if there is a chance that he will start his own promotion someday.

Prichard replied that Shane McMahon is not as invested in the wrestling business as his father. Prichard further stated that Shane O'Mac wanted to get away from the wrestling business and he doubts that there will ever be a day when Shane McMahon starts his own wrestling company.

"I think that Shane was looking to get away for a time and I don't know exactly why, but that was something for Shane. He probably wanted to get away from the business, and I don't think that he'll ever do that."

What's next for Shane McMahon?

Shane O'Mac recently returned to WWE as the host of RAW Underground. It looks like Shane will continue to be an on-screen character without any creative responsibility or managerial role in WWE.

Unlike Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, Shane McMahon has continued to be only an on-screen character ever since he made his WWE return.

Published 10 Aug 2020, 17:35 IST
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Shane McMahon
