Details on possible future 'deathmatch' for Jon Moxley

Since leaving WWE, Jon Moxley has really made his mark in the world of wrestling. Not only is he the current AEW Champion, but Jon Moxley is also the IWGP United States Champion. Currently, in the New Japan Cup, wrestlers are facing each other in a tournament, where the winner will be able to face Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship. Jeff Cobb is one of the wrestlers to have qualified in the initial stages of the tournament, and he is hoping that he will be the one to face Jon Moxley and then defend the title in the United States.

The IWGP US Championship Match is incoming AGAIN!



Yesterday, Jon Moxley won back the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.



Can Juice Robinson get revenge on Moxley as he gained momentum from the yesterday's match!?



Watch LIVE:https://t.co/G7M29ISwrm#njpw #njwk14 pic.twitter.com/RJSqLzibYC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2020

However, when talking about the details of the match and whether it could be a deathmatch, Jeff Cobb admitted that he did not know and did not want to face Jon Moxley in a deathmatch.

Jeff Cobb on facing Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States title

Jeff Cobb, during his appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, talked about facing Jon Moxley in a deathmatch and admitted that sort of match-up is not to his strengths.

"Well, I definitely don't want it to go that route, but if need be, I guess I'm going through some glass. I'm gonna go ahead and say no, but I guess the closest would be the the few times I wrestled with Moxley. That's not my strong style, and my strong style is grabbing somebody and throwing them. That's how I like to do it."

JEFF COBB LEAVES HIS MARK ON JON MOXLEY | AEW DYNAMITE 2/12/20, AUSTIN https://t.co/CIfhlEBesI via @YouTube — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 16, 2020

Jeff Cobb also admitted that if he won the tournament, he did not know where he would face Moxley. Given that Jon Moxley is currently signed to AEW, it is possible that he is not allowed to wrestle in the United States outside his company, while he can still wrestle in Japan. Cobb said that he was happy that he did not have to decide the venue and that he only had to wrestle, but also that he was ready to face Jon Moxley as and when required.

"The bottom line is I definitely got my sights set on Moxley and that championship, and where we wrestle [is] not my choice, but it doesn't really matter because my intention is to win that championship."