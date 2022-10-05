"He was probably happy" - Details of Randy Orton being asked to lose in ten seconds to released WWE star

Road Dogg has revealed that Randy Orton had no problems losing to Rusev (Miro in AEW) on an episode of SmackDown leading up to Hell in a Cell 2017.

Rusev picked up a quick win over Orton with just one super kick after Aiden English successfully distracted The Viper from the apron. The outcome naturally stunned fans in attendance on SmackDown as it's rare to see The Viper get pinned easily.

Brian James was the lead writer of the blue brand at the time and recalled that Randy Orton wasn't against doing the job as it was part of a larger storyline featuring Rusev.

Road Dogg claimed that Orton, being the professional he is, might have been happy about not working a long match.

"Randy is such a pro that he was probably happy as a pig in poop to be done in ten seconds. That's what a pro Randy Orton is because he realizes that's not the meat and potatoes, man," stated Road Dogg. "What happens between the bell, the holy mackerel aspect that came out of the cheat, and the quick victory. It was like, 'Oh my god, they screwed him over.'" [From 26:57 to 27:16]

The whole purpose of the finish was to get more heat on Randy Orton heading into Hell in a Cell, where the Apex Predator was scheduled to face the Bulgarian Brute in singles action.

Road Dogg said that Randy Orton didn't mind losing as long as it helped his feuds. It's interesting to note that the former world champion avenged the loss and defeated Rusev at the premium live event in a 12-minute match.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"Like to me, that's the heat, and Randy knows that, and Randy knows we're going to a pay-per-view where I'm either going to get mine back or just get a great payday for having a great match on a pay-per-view. Randy is a true pro, and while he may have a suggestion, again, just like any other talent." [From 27:17 to 27:42]

Road Dogg says Randy Orton continues to learn about the wrestling industry despite being a veteran

Randy Orton is widely considered an unselfish wrestler, but he never shies away from offering his creative suggestions backstage. However, Road Dogg noted that Orton wasn't one of those talents who'd use his backstage power to screw other talents over.

Brian James said Randy Orton had matured as a performer over the years, and he was glad to have worked with the former Evolution member during the latter stages of his career.

The 42-year-old is still one of WWE's biggest stars, and Road Dogg said it all because of Orton getting wiser as a talent and his ability to reinvent himself continuously throughout his run.

"Look, Randy was never that way," added the WWe legend. "He just wasn't. I also came in on the tail end of Randy, on the sweet side of Randy, and that sounds funny, but Randy is a different man. And he was a different man then. And so, he really is a different man now. Wisdom comes with age, and youth is wasted on the young. So Randy continues to learn about this industry." [From 28:00 to 28:30]

Unfortunately, Orton is out of action due to an injury, and the latest reports reveal some significant concerns over his in-ring future in WWE. You can read more on his status right here.

