Details of Corey Graves & Carmella's new reality series revealed

Details on the new reality show starring WWE commentator Corey Graves and current WWE Superstar Carmella have been revealed by the former. The couple got engaged in October 2021.

The new 10-episode YouTube reality show called "Corey & Carmella" will start airing on February 28, 2022, on WWE's official channel. Similar to Miz and Mrs, the new series will follow the couple's lives.

A new trailer for the show recently dropped on WWE's YouTube channel, and Graves outlined the show's details on a recent podcast, including the release date.

“It’s going to drop on February 28th. I believe the entire series will be dropped. That’s subject to change. WWE has been unbelievable about helping us maintain our authenticity as much as we can," Graves said. (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

The show will shed light on a more personal side of Corey Graves and Carmella

Giving more details on the show, Corey Graves stated that the show would give a better impression of the pair compared to the characters they play on TV.

"It’s called, ‘Corey and Carmella’, but for those of you who listen to this, you’re going to recognize more Matt and Leah than what you see on RAW, SmackDown, or anything WWE. It’s awesome to have the machine working with us to help us achieve this goal considering this all began during the pandemic on Instagram Live because Leah and I were bored,” Graves added

Corey Graves began as an in-ring talent, rising to prominence in NXT and capturing their Tag Titles before injuries and concussion-related issues could force his retirement. He then became a mainstay of WWE's commentary team and currently works on RAW.

On the other hand, Carmella initially gained notoriety alongside Enzo and Big Cass on NXT. However, she became popular on the main roster alone, following a Money in the Bank win and a SmackDown Women's Title run. She is the current Women's Tag Team Champion with Queen Zelina.

