Details revealed about Vince McMahon's 'Do Not Touch list' in WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is known to have certain rules that are to be followed very strictly. There have been rumors of a 'Do Not Touch' list that consists of on-air personalities who should not go through any kind of physicality during the shows.

On a recent episode of the ARN Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson was asked about the 'Do Not Touch' list in the company and who was on it, to which he revealed that fellow Hall of Famer JBL was on that list after he came back from injury as a commentator.

“It did and believe it or not, one of the names on the list was JBL. I think he came back from an injury at some point and was doing commentary. He was on that list. The announcers were on that list. It was a very real list. I can’t remember all that was on it.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

The origin of WWE's 'Do Not Touch' list

The 'Do Not Touch' list in WWE was put in place after Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler suffered a heart attack during an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2012. Last year, Jerry Lawler confirmed on his podcast The Jerry Lawler Show that he was put on the 'No Touch List' by WWE after returning from the cardiac arrest.

“But, yeah, coming back from the heart attack was — I don’t like to say heart attack. Coming back from the cardiac arrest, I mean, it was difficult [because] I just kept trying to convince everybody that I was okay and ready to come back. And still to this day, you know, the people in the WWE still feel like that’s not the case, they worry about me. They keep me on the, you know, ‘No touch list’ and all of that kind of thing.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Michael Cole minutes after Jerry Lawler suffered a heart attack live on RAW.



-September 2012 pic.twitter.com/oN6MrjwzRl — 🎄Tavo Claus🎄 (@BrokenWWESC) March 15, 2020

It will be interesting to get to know more details on the other names and personalities that are included in this 'Do Not Touch list' of WWE.