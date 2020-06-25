Details revealed on how WWE is introducing Great American Bash to counter AEW's Fyter Fest

WWE's The Great American Bash is back and it will counter AEW's Fyter Fest

WWE has been trying to counter AEW for some time now.

WWE is bringing back an old pay-per-view, and re-branding next week's episode of WWE NXT as part of The Great American Bash. The decision to host the pay-per-view event as The Great American Bash appeared to come out of nowhere, but it became really obvious that this was a change made by WWE to boost the upcoming episodes of NXT as part of the Wednesday Night Wars. At the same time, AEW is hosting Fyter Fest in the next two weeks, and the move was made by WWE to counter the events from their biggest competitor. Now, it is being reported further that The Great American Bash is going to take place over 2 weeks, the same as AEW Fyter Fest.

WWE bringing back The Great American Bash for two weeks to counter AEW Fyter Fest

Ever since the arrival of AEW to the wrestling scene, WWE has become more competitive. This can be seen again this week, as only a week before AEW Fyter Fest is set to take place over the next two weeks on Wednesdays. WWE has rebranded their NXT episodes for not only the next week but the week after that, The Great American Bash. WWE.com has announced that the show will be beginning next week and will be airing opposite AEW Dynamite's Fyter Fest over the next two weeks.

Both the AEW Fyter Fest card and the WWE's The Great American Bash events will be taking place over the next two weeks. The AEW Fyter Fest card for the first night is as follows:

Jurassic Express vs MJF and Wardlow Private Party vs Proud 'n' Powerful Hikaru Shida vs Penelope Ford for the AEW Women's Championship Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Page vs Best Friends for the AEW World Tag Team Championships Cody Rhodes vs Jake Hager for the AEW TNT Championship

The AEW Fyter Fest Card for night 2:

Lance Archer vs Joey Janela Nyla Rose vs opponent to be decided SCU vs The Dark Order Orange Cassidy vs Chris Jericho The Young Bucks and FTR vs The Butcher, The Blade, and The Lucha Bros Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage for the AEW World Championship

Meanwhile, WWE NXT's The Great American Bash for Night 1 is set to feature:

Strap Match between Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong Number One Contender's Fatal Fourway Match: Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai. Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah w/ Robert Stone (If Rhea Ripley loses, she will join the Robert Stone Brand)

Week 2 of WWE's The Great American Bash will feature:

Champion vs Champion in a Winner Take All Match: Keith Lee (c) vs Adam Cole (c)