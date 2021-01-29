Details revealed of a WWE Legend getting his biggest payday to face Shawn Michaels

The fans witnessed a host of dream matches in the 2000s, and one of them was the WWE WrestleMania 21 clash between Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle. The two in-ring generals put on a great match at the 21st edition of WWE's PPV series, and interestingly enough, it was Kurt Angle's biggest payday.

Kurt Angle revealed several details of his match against Shawn Michaels on his podcast's first episode, 'The Kurt Angle Show' with Conrad Thompson on AdFreeShows.com.

Kurt Angle revealed that his WWE WrestleMania 19 bout against Brock Lesnar was not the most lucrative match-up of his career. While Angle was involved in world title matches at WrestleManias 20 and 22, respectively, the WWE Hall of Famer received more money for his non-title match against Shawn Michaels.

Angle explained that Vince McMahon paid him more money for the Shawn Michaels match as it was a dream showdown that was fresh and on the wish list of many WWE fans.

"It was not, but it was one of my highest paydays. My match with Shawn Michaels was my biggest payday. WrestleMania 21. I think because it was a featured match and there was Shawn and myself and you know, no title on the line, so we weren't main eventing, but it was a dream match, and I think that's the reason why Vince McMahon paid me more for that match than the other matches. You know, I main evented WrestleMania 19, sort of WrestleMania 20, because I was in a world title match, and WrestleMania 22, which I was in a world title match. They weren't all last, very last. But I made the same money on all three of those main events. But, Shawn's match I made a little bit more."

It's the most traditional thing you can do: Kurt Angle on the significance of going last on a WWE PPV

Kurt Angle also shared his views on what it means to headline a PPV and wrestle the last match on a show.

Advertisement

The former WWE Champion explained that being in the main event of a PPV is a big deal as the talents involved in the match are pushed the hardest. Every wrestler aspires to be in that spot, and Angle added that making it to the final match on the card is not an easy job.

"It makes sense. It's the most traditional thing you can do. When you have the last match, you're the main event. You're the feature of the show, and every athlete aspires to be that. Everybody, that's what we are all there for. We all want to be in the main event. Just only two can do it. So, it's a pretty tough wall to overcome."

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'The Kurt Angle Show' and give a H/T to SK Wrestling and link it back to this article.