"You're going to get heat with all the wrestlers" - Details of Shane McMahon's big advice to former WWE Champion

Kurt Angle revealed that Shane McMahon advised him against leaving the show after his matches during the early stages of his career.

The Olympic gold medalist competed in several dark matches after getting signed by WWE in 1999. Angle recalled that he initially left the building after his bout, which wasn't the smartest thing to do for a rookie.

Shane McMahon was aware of the backstage atmosphere in WWE and told Kurt Angle to stay back and observe the other wrestlers perform if he wished to avoid any heat from the locker room.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer revealed on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast:

"I was doing my match, and I was leaving, like right afterward," revealed Kurt Angle. "Shane McMahon caught me one night, and he said, 'Kurt, you can't leave. You're going to get heat with all the wrestlers. You have to respect them and watch them have their matches. You have to stay until the end of the night." [12:50 - 13:06]

Kurt Angle on how Shane McMahon's advice helped his WWE career

In hindsight, Kurt Angle felt that Shane O'Mac was right about his suggestion. Despite being a celebrated amateur wrestler, Angle was unfamiliar with Vince McMahon's sports entertainment brand and needed to be attentive to his new surroundings.

The Olympic hero followed Shane McMahon's guidance and picked up many valuable lessons by seeing his experienced WWE colleagues wrestle their matches.

As history suggests, Angle learned the ropes fairly quickly and enjoyed a mercurial rise in WWE in his first year before becoming one of the most beloved stars of all time.

Kurt Angle continued:

"And not only that, you're going to improve so much more. And Shane was right. The longer I stayed, the more I stayed, the more I improved. Watching those guys, seeing what they did and how they sold and the moves they did, I was learning so quickly; because of that, I was studying every match. Shane was exactly right." [13:07 - 13:25]

