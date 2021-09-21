Details on Shane McMahon's Christmas present for WWE legend after they worked together

WWE legend JBL recently revealed that Shane McMahon once dented a steel chair on his head and sent it to him as a Christmas present.

WWE banned steel chair shots to the head in 2010 in an attempt to reduce the risk of concussion-related injuries. Before the rule was enforced, it was common for Superstars to hit each other with chair shots to the head in the 1990s and 2000s.

Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL spoke to former WWE star Pete Gas on the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. During a discussion about chair shots to the head, JBL provided details on the “awesome” gift he once received from Shane McMahon.

“By the way, Shane one year hits me with a chair and he dents it, you know like I did you [Pete Gas], and so I don’t think anything of it," said JBL. "The next Christmas, I get a package in the mail and it’s that chair and it’s autographed by Shane. It was great. It said, ‘Just thought you might miss the chair that your head dented.’ I’ve still got the chair. It was awesome."

WWE stars are still allowed to use steel chairs in 202, but the majority of chair shots are aimed at an opponent’s back or another part of their body.

JBL discusses his famous WWE steel chair shot on Pete Gas

Pete Gasparino @IamPeteGas @JCLayfield Hahaha! Thank you! Sitting in my car and I popped so loud! Sorry about the chair. @JCLayfield Hahaha! Thank you! Sitting in my car and I popped so loud! Sorry about the chair. https://t.co/glfuVNAvQ4

One of Pete Gas’ most memorable WWE moments came when JBL struck him with a forceful chair shot to the head.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Famer clarified that he “really played rough” with everyone he entered the ring with, including Gas.

“The thing was, that chair shot, it wasn’t any different than what I, say, hit Eddie [Guerrero] with or ‘Taker [The Undertaker] or anybody else," said JBL. "We just really played rough back then. You’re the new guys, so you’re certainly not going to get the working one [softer chair shots], but the other guys didn’t either. Guys just hit each other. People ask me all the time, ‘How do you do those chairs?’ Well, you grit your teeth and hope you wake up! There’s no easy way to do it.".

Pete Gas became associated with WWE due to his real-life friendship with Shane McMahon. After appearing in Mean Street Posse vignettes in 1999, he worked for WWE for two years before retiring from wrestling.

