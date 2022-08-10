Details on Stephanie McMahon finding WWE legend outside a marijuana-filled room with Snoop Dogg (Exclusive)

Brian James has disclosed details about the time he bumped into Stephanie McMahon immediately after smoking marijuana backstage at a WWE event.

James performed as Road Dogg in the Attitude Era before later returning to WWE as a producer and writer. During his in-ring days, the D-Generation X member often interacted with celebrity guests behind the scenes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, the Hall of Famer recalled how he once smoked with American rapper Snoop Dogg.

“All those stars you talked about that came through, I also got high with Snoop Dogg right next to when Jesse The Body [Ventura] was the Governor of Minnesota. He was there, he had secret service outside his door… pot was just billowing everywhere. Then I walked out of the room and there was Stephanie McMahon. There was smoke everywhere and I said, ‘Snoop Dogg’s smoking pot in there.’ I just threw him under the bus!” [6:36-7:04]

Road Dogg on the star power of Stephanie McMahon’s father Vince McMahon

Last month, Vince McMahon retired at the age of 76 amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Stephanie McMahon has replaced her father as WWE’s Chairwoman. She is also the company’s new co-CEO, a role she shares with Nick Khan.

The WWE roster boasted several high-profile names during the Attitude Era, including The Rock and Steve Austin. However, according to Brian James, Vince McMahon was the one person who celebrities wanted to meet.

“You know who all those stars want pictures with? Vince McMahon. There’s something there.” [7:06-7:14]

The WWE legend admitted that he sometimes felt “scared” when he interacted with Vince McMahon. In contrast, James found Triple H approachable and never had issues speaking to the NXT founder.

