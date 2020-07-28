Details on The Miz's future plans in WWE

The Miz has become one of the most reliable WWE Superstars over the years. While it can be argued that he peaked early on in his career, he has constantly been a major player in WWE for the past 10 years.

While speaking to Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, The Miz talked about a variety of topics including his future in WWE and how John Morrison has helped him reinvigorate his career.

Talking about what the future holds for him, The Miz said that he feels great right now and thinks that his best is still ahead of him.

“Yeah, it’s only the tip of the iceberg for me, though. Like, I look at it and I go, ‘There’s still things I want to do, still things I want to accomplish while I still can. I’m still healthy, I’m still fast. I feel very good in the ring. I feel like I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

The Miz had been floundering in the mid-card before John Morrison returned to WWE and reformed his Tag Team with The Miz. The duo soon became the Tag Team Champions. While they no longer hold the SmackDown Tag Team gold, they are still key members of the blue brand.

The Miz on John Morrison's return

The Miz talked about what affect John Morrison's return has had on his career.

“Having John Morrison back has kind of revamped me, if you will. It makes me feel better, and John tests my abilities both physically and mentally. He’s an out of the box thinker, you know? He thinks like no one else I’ve ever met in my entire life. And sometimes you’ve gotta tone him down and go, ‘That’s a little bit too out of the box.’ But I think us together is just immense chemistry, and we’ve been creating some really memorable moments. And honestly? Memorable songs that people still sing to me.”

The former WWE Champion Miz also talked about the songs that he and Morrison have been airing on SmackDown. While he admitted that it started as a joke, he found out how good a singer he is.