Details on The Undertaker almost losing his WrestleMania streak in storyline 12 years earlier

Arn Anderson has recalled how the WWE crowd reacted when he interfered in Ric Flair’s match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania X8.

The Undertaker’s victory took his WrestleMania undefeated streak to 10-0. However, it looked as though the winning run could be in jeopardy when Anderson tried to help Flair by hitting The Deadman with a spinebuster.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Anderson said the crowd reaction after that moment was the loudest he received in his entire career. He added that WWE fans genuinely thought The Undertaker was going to lose at WrestleMania for the first time.

"The fact that I was able to sneak down there, nobody saw me until I got there, the layout of the way the finish went down. It absolutely reeked of a screwjob. It wasn’t like I just ran down there, everybody saw me, I slid in the ring, hit a spinebuster.

"It was well done, laid out well, the sequence, everyone was where they needed to be. I believe that audience, believe it or not, believed the screw was in. I think they thought Flair was going to go over, and that buttoned the whole thing up."

We All Aspire To Be The GOAT, But At The Same Time We Recognize There Is Only One PHENOM, @undertaker. Don’t Miss The Last Ride Episodes 1 & 2! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/OzZOdwX5fM — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 17, 2020

In the end, The Undertaker overcame the odds to pick up the victory with a tombstone piledriver.

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania legacy

Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker's undefeated streak

Heading into the match against Ric Flair, The Undertaker’s undefeated streak had not been mentioned as part of his annual WrestleMania storylines. In the years that followed, The Undertaker’s WrestleMania match became just as significant as the show's main event.

In 2014, The Undertaker’s 21-match winning run came to an end when he lost against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

