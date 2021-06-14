Details on The Undertaker waiting backstage to beat 3-time WWE Champion after his match 

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are two of the biggest icons in WWE history. Both men had a bittersweet relationship throughout the 1990s, but have grown to become close friends later on in their careers.

Shawn Michaels was set to defend his WWE Championship against Stone cold at WrestleMania 14. However, Michaels had allegedly been causing a lot of problems backstage on the day and there was a feeling he might try and pull a fast one on Steve Austin.

Rumors suggest that The Undertaker was worried that Shawn Michaels may act out and not do his job properly on the show. He was set to lose to Stone Cold and the Undertaker allegedly believed that Michaels may not do the business properly.

The Deadman waited backstage with his wrist taped in case he had to take Shawn Michaels down for real after he returned from his match. Here's what Bruce Prichard had to say about the incident on Something to Wrestle:

''It happened. I mean it took place. Taker was there, and like Taker is, if he's not in the last match, he's sitting in gorilla watching the last match. There was quite a bit of emphasis on this point as Shawn had not been the most cooperative person during that day and wasn't the most popular guy in the locker room by any stretch of the imagination. So throughout the day there was all sorts of rumor and innuendo: is Shawn gonna do business, is going to do what he needs to do and Taker wanted to be there to confront him if Shawn did not do what he was supposed to,'' said Prichard

The Undertaker was the locker room leader in WWE

Though there wasn't any personal heat between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels on that night, Taker was considered to be the locker room leader and always stood for what was right for the business.

For all his faults back in that era, Michaels always came through inside the ring. By having a stellar match with Stone Cold at WrestleMania 14, The Heart Break Kid prevented himself from a beat down at the hands of The Undertaker.

Please give an H/T credit to Sportskeeda and link to the article should you use the quotes

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun