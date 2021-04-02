Details on Triple H's backstage meeting with the NXT roster regarding the move to Tuesdays 

Triple H met with the NXT roster on Wednesday night to discuss the black and gold brand's move to Tuesday nights. The first NXT show on the new night will air on April 13.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a "team meeting" last night that was primarily focused on NXT leaving Wednesday nights and heading to Tuesdays in a couple of weeks.

Triple H rallied the troops by talking about the NXT's six-year journey and how they have become one of the top brands in WWE.

Initial reports from Meltzer stated that Triple H said that while NXT was on Wednesday nights first (going back to the WWE Network days), the competition (AEW) came to their night and tried to "bully" them off Wednesdays.

Meltzer has now retracted that report stating he has been contacted by two people in the meeting who informed him that the "bully" line never happened.

In last night's description of the meeting Paul Levesque had with talent, while the description was largely what was said, two people have said the "bully" line was never said. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 1, 2021

Does Triple H really consider WWE RAW as a "lead-in" to NXT?

Triple H concluded the meeting by stating that WWE RAW is now the "lead-in" to NXT the following night. He talked about how they also have the night to themselves (thanks to IMPACT moving to Thursdays).

Triple H stated that with NXT being on Tuesdays now, everything is going to change. We're not sure what is meant by that, though it could be a reference to television ratings.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Triple H said the move to Tuesdays has been in the works for a while. He also mentioned the fact that there will be a replay of NXT on Peacock the following day, putting this over as being very important for the brand.

Further, Triple H reportedly stated that the brand can now focus more on the show itself rather than the viewership numbers (which was of great concern going head to head with AEW previously).

