Details on Vince McMahon going off-script to slap a top superstar 

Vince McMahon is known to be eccentric. His on-screen portrayal of his character is not far from how he is in real life. McMahon has been mentoring Austin Theory of late, and one of their backstage encounters saw the WWE Chairman give a tight slap to the RAW star

Austin Theory and Vince McMahon have had numerous backstage segments where the chairman would attempt to share knowledge with the young superstar. Becoming the veteran's protege has helped Theory become one of the fastest rising stars in WWE.

Speaking to Talksport, the RAW Superstar revealed that he did not know McMahon was going to slap him. He also talked about working with McMahon and how it has inspired him.

“I did not know the slap was coming [laughs]. I”m just like ‘alright, have a good day’ and BOOM! ‘Oh my god, woah. Alright, OK,” said Theory

Austin Theory praises Vince McMahon

The former NXT Superstar spoke about what an honor it is for him to work with McMahon. Theory stated that by getting to know the Chairman better, a lot of the pressure has come off for him:

“I think it is intimidating sometimes to know he has this whole company and show to run, he’s in his office and he’s busy and going to him with ideas. But, it takes a lot of pressure off when you do segments with him and you can joke around with him. If you have a serious idea, he’s already right there. It’s one of those things, like anything, you just got to go and get it,'' said Theory

Austin Theory will face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. It was originally rumored that Vince McMahon would himself be facing McAfee and have Theory take all the bumps in the match.

