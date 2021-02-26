Details on Vince McMahon intervening to stop argument between referee and WWE official (Exclusive)

Former WWE referee Nick Patrick has explained what happened when Vince McMahon intervened during his argument with WWE official John Laurinaitis.

At No Way Out 2008, The Undertaker fell through the door of the Elimination Chamber after a referee failed to lock the door correctly. Patrick, one of two referees inside the Chamber throughout the match, was not responsible for locking the door. However, as an experienced referee, Laurinaitis partly blamed Patrick for the unscripted moment.

Patrick appeared on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said Vince McMahon witnessed his argument with Laurinaitis in the backstage area. The WWE Chairman told Laurinaitis and Patrick to continue their heated discussion elsewhere.

"He [John Laurinaitis] goes, ‘You know, you’re the two experienced guys [Patrick and Jimmy Korderas] and I’m holding you two responsible for what just happened.’ I’m like, ‘Wait a second, dude…’ I can’t repeat what I said but it was not good.

"It was enough to make Vince say, ‘Hey, don’t do this here. Let’s take this back to another room.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir, let’s take it to another room, and you come with him.’ So that was the beginning of the end for me."

Watch the video above to find out more information on Nick Patrick’s exit from Vince McMahon’s WWE. He also provided additional details on the spot involving The Undertaker.

Nick Patrick’s relationship with Vince McMahon

Nick Patrick refereed in WWE from 2001 to 2008

Nick Patrick returned to his role as a referee in early 2008 after undergoing back surgery. He said his WWE release, which was officially announced six months after No Way Out, was partly down to the Elimination Chamber incident.

Patrick also revealed that he had an issue with Vince McMahon around that time. His father, Jody Hamilton, ran WWE’s Deep South Wrestling developmental system. Patrick said Vince McMahon treated his mother and father badly when WWE parted ways with Deep South Wrestling in 2007.

