Details on Vince McMahon rejecting WWE legend's offer to come out of retirement

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) once pitched an idea to Vince McMahon about forming a tag team with Heath Slater.

The retired Hall of Famer hosted a popular web series on WWE’s YouTube channel between December 2012 and May 2015. Lots of superstars appeared on the light-hearted show, including Heath Slater, who pretended to be JBL’s nephew Big Clem Layfield.

On his Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, JBL recalled how he asked McMahon if the YouTube storyline could lead to a tag team match. The WWE Chairman considered the idea but ultimately decided against it.

“I liked it so much I went to Vince and I told him, ‘Listen, I’ll come out of retirement and wrestle a tag match with Heath as my nephew,’” JBL said. “Vince thought about it. He goes, ‘That’s really interesting.’ But then he physically didn’t think I could do it, so he backed out of it. I loved Big Clem Layfield!” [6:18-6:39]

The web series, called "The JBL and Cole Show", was originally hosted by JBL and Michael Cole. It was renamed "The JBL and Renee Show" when Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, replaced Cole.

JBL also pitched a storyline idea to Vince McMahon

Heath Slater was the latest guest on JBL’s podcast with WWE legend Gerald Brisco. He said the idea would have been “so good” because fans really enjoyed their humor on "The JBL and Cole Show."

JBL added that the WWE storyline would have ended with Big Clem Layfield learning that he is not really related to the former WWE Champion:

“He [Vince McMahon] goes, ‘Well, how are we gonna get out of it?’ I said, ‘It’s simple. At the end of it we’ll say that Clem is not really my nephew, he’s mistaken, but I would have been honored if he would have been.’ That would have let the storyline go on and kind of move you on with whatever," JBL continued. [7:18-7:35]

Slater received his release from WWE in 2020 after a 14-year association with the company. He now works for IMPACT Wrestling, where he currently teams up with his former WWE tag partner Rhino.

