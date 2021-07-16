"You're going to go far" - Vince McMahon's 2016 prediction about recently released WWE star

Kalisto has recalled how Vince McMahon tipped him to succeed in WWE shortly before his first major push as a singles star.

In early 2016, plans for Kalisto and Sin Cara to feud with The New Day were nixed due to Sin Cara suffering a shoulder injury. A week later, Kalisto spoke to the WWE Chairman about the direction of his character.

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, the former Lucha Dragon said McMahon wanted him to work with Alberto Del Rio and John Cena. The WWE boss also predicted that he would go far as a WWE Superstar.

“The following week I went to Vince's office for the first time, I'm like f*** it,” Kalisto said. “I had a great conversation with him. I called him boss or 'hey sir.' He's like, 'You have a lot of potential, you're going to go far.' I was going to talk to him next week but they [writers] were like, 'You are in a program with John Cena.' I'm like, 'Okay, cool.' 'Then you are in a match with Del Rio for the title.'”

Watch the video above to hear more of Kalisto’s thoughts on his time working for Vince McMahon. He also opened up about his mental health and his future after leaving WWE.

Alberto Del Rio praised Kalisto in front of Vince McMahon

Kalisto produced an upset against Alberto Del Rio

Kalisto defeated Alberto Del Rio on the January 11, 2016 episode of WWE RAW to win the United States Championship. He lost the title back to Del Rio three days later before recapturing it at the 2016 Royal Rumble.

Following his first title victory, Kalisto watched on as Del Rio praised him with Vince McMahon present backstage.

“I'm thinking how is he going to win?” Kalisto said. “But the professional that I am, you throw something at me, I will put on a show. When that [the title win] happened, they told me the finish right before I went out there. Del Rio helped me so much.

"We went at it, and when I won, I'm in the back and I start tearing up. I'm in the back and it started hitting me when Del Rio in front of Vince and me said, 'You see this kid. This kid is ready. You need to do something with him.'”

Kalisto received his release from WWE in April after eight years with Vince McMahon’s company. His final WWE match took place in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Arvind Sriram