Details on WWE Backlash filming; if an audience will be present for the show

The details about the filming of WWE Backlash are rather interesting, with more details on the audience for the show.

The upcoming event has begun filming already, and may have completed altogether.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will face each other at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash is the next big event coming up on WWE's radar. Following the immense success of this week's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view event, fans have even speculated WWE Backlash might even see the debut of some NXT Superstars if they decide to make the jump.

According to a report by Fightful Select, however, it appears that WWE Backlash actually took place even before the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event.

WWE Backlash filmed before NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The WWE Backlash pay-per-view event is the next big event as WWE heads towards the middle of this very odd year when it comes to the world of wrestling. The Backlash event is set to feature a couple of really big matches, including, apparently, the 'greatest wrestling match of all time' in the form of Randy Orton and Edge.

Alongside that, with matches between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, as well as Braun Strowman defending his Universal title in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, the event will have more than a few high profile matches.

Last night, WWE broadcast their NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, and according to the report from Fightful, the event took place live.

The report went on to state that while In Your House was live WWE Backlash would not be taking place live. In fact, it was filmed before In Your House. The company brought in NXT stars not involved in the event and developmental talent from the WWE Performance Center for the WWE Backlash show as the audience. The show was filmed, although it was not mentioned if it was completely done or not. There is also no report yet on if there is going to be a cinematic match on the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

The recruits who would be a part of the audience for WWE Backlash arrived for the filming of the show at 8:30 AM, and then after the filming was done, they were taken to Full Sail University for the live In Your House event.