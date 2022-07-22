"F off" - Details on 3-time WWE Champion swearing in Vince McMahon's face (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has disclosed extraordinary details about Shawn Michaels’ working relationship with Vince McMahon in the 1990s.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings at the start of the Attitude Era. Around that time, Michaels was notoriously difficult to deal with behind the scenes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws,” Russo explained how The Heartbreak Kid frequently lashed out at the then-WWE Chairman.

“Out of everybody I ever worked with, and this used to amaze the s**t out of me, there was one guy who I literally witnessed just telling Vince to F off to his face. And that was Shawn. The stuff Shawn got away with! I could never put my [finger on it].” [0:22-0:44]

Watch the video above to hear Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, give his take on McMahon and Michaels’ unique interactions.

Vince Russo's role in helping Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon's relationship

Michaels took a four-year break from in-ring competition after losing the WWE Championship to Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14 in 1998. Before the event, many feared he might sabotage his own match and ruin Austin’s big moment.

Although Russo was simply a writer, he was also forced to act as an intermediary between Michaels and Vince McMahon heading into WrestleMania.

“Leading up to the WrestleMania with him and Austin, Vince and Shawn weren’t talking, so guess who’s the go-between?” Russo continued, referring to himself. “Okay, Vince, I’ve gotta go tell Shawn what Vince says, and then I gotta go tell Vince what Shawn says… as a shoot! And the best thing was it was getting ugly.” [0:48-1:06]

Russo amusingly recalled how Michaels once demanded that Vince McMahon visit his house if he wanted to see the WWE Championship again.

“I go back, ‘Okay, Shawn, here’s the message from Vince.’ This was Shawn’s message, ‘Okay, Vince, you go tell Vince if he wants his F-ing belt, come to my F-ing house in San Antonio and take it off my F-ing mantle because that’s the only way you’re gonna get it.’” [1:08-1:31]

Over two decades later, Michaels’ relationship with McMahon has improved immensely. He now works in high creative positions in both NXT and NXT UK.

