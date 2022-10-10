Details on how WWE legend The Rock began working on a new wrestling project (Exclusive)

Evan Husney, the co-creator of Dark Side of the Ring, has explained how The Rock got involved in the new Tales From the Territories series.

VICE TV's latest pro wrestling offering began last Tuesday with an episode focusing on the Memphis territory. The show featured insight from wrestling legends Dutch Mantell, Jeff and Jerry Jarrett, Jerry Lawler, and Jimmy Hart.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Husney said The Rock's tweet about Dark Side of the Ring led to talks about a collaboration:

"After Dark Side of the Ring season one came out, we noticed that The Rock had seen the show and he had tweeted about it, which was mind-blowing for us as fans. We never would have thought that it would have been seen by someone like him. That was huge for us." [5:57 – 6:16]

Watch the video above to hear how The Rock requested that a WWE Hall of Famer appear in the first Tales From the Territories episode.

What happened after The Rock tweeted about Dark Side of the Ring?

A third-generation wrestler, The Rock has always had a keen interest in the territory era that he grew up around.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock Highly recommend a gripping docu-series @DarkSideOfRing on @VICE . Hits home for me as all these tragic stories are from pro wrestlers who my grandfather, my dad and myself have all wrestled and became friends with over the years. Kudos to the filmmakers - a captivating watch. Highly recommend a gripping docu-series @DarkSideOfRing on @VICE. Hits home for me as all these tragic stories are from pro wrestlers who my grandfather, my dad and myself have all wrestled and became friends with over the years. Kudos to the filmmakers - a captivating watch.

The Hollywood star tweeted about Dark Side of the Ring four days after the first episode aired in 2019. Shortly after, his production company began working on the Tales From the Territories project with Dark Side of the Ring co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener:

"Following that, some mutual friends of myself and also the folks that work at Seven Bucks [Productions], mainly Brian Gewirtz, he was the former head writer of WWE, just kind of suggest we all meet," Husney added. "We met, and it was kind of trying to come up with maybe a different series. Something that wasn't Dark Side of the Ring because we already were working on season two, so is there another type of wrestling show we could create? Out of that, we decided we wanted to do something with the territories." [6:17 – 6:49]

Tales From the Territories airs every Tuesday on VICE TV. The next episode will focus on the extraordinary story of Andy Kaufman's rivalry with Jerry Lawler.

Do you have any favorite stories from the territory days? Let us know in the comments section below.

