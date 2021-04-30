Details on WWE's canceled plans to give The Rock his own title

Stephanie McMahon has claimed that The Rock’s custom WWE Championship never debuted on WWE television because it got lost in the mail.

A new television series, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, recently premiered on American network A&E. The show features WWE legends traveling across America in search of lost memorabilia from their careers.

Speaking in an Entertainment Tonight video, WWE's Chief Brand Officer discussed several items that are stored in WWE’s warehouse. One of those items is The Rock’s Brahma Bull Championship, which was supposed to appear on television during his legendary feud with Steve Austin.

“Here you have The Rock’s Championship belt, the Brahma Bull belt,” Stephanie McMahon said. “Now, what’s interesting about this is it’s actually never seen the light of day. It’s never been on television. This is really a premium, one-of-a-kind artifact, and it was created during The Rock and Steve Austin’s storyline. Stone Cold had the Smoking Skull belt, and then it was, ‘Well, should The Rock have his own Championship belt?’ and of course yes. This was created, lost in the mail, believe it or not. During those two weeks that it was lost, the decision was made to scrap the whole thing, and The Rock never got his own customized Championship belt, but here it is.”

In 2020, WWE made The Rock’s Brahma Bull Championship available to buy on WWE Shop. The title is currently priced at $500.

Contrasting stories about The Rock’s custom title

The Rock's Brahma Bull Championship and Steve Austin's Smoking Skull Championship

According to WWE’s website, The Rock’s mother, Ata Johnson, has confirmed that the Brahma Bull Championship did not go missing.

She told WWE archivist Benjamin Brown that creative reasons led to the title idea being canceled.

“The Most Electrifying Mom in All of Entertainment reached out to her son and reported back that the ‘lost in the mail’ story was untrue,” WWE’s website states. “According to The Great One, the title never appeared on television for creative reasons.”

Nope never got lost in the mail lol. We had a few of the custom Bull belts made. I used it for a hot minute but ultimately we felt it wasn’t an original idea since Austin had that cool skull 💀 belt made first. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 15, 2018

Over 20 years after the Brahma Bull Championship was created, contrasting stories continue to be told about The Rock’s title. The man himself tweeted in 2018 that the idea was nixed because Steve Austin already had his own custom title.

