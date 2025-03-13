Details on WWE's plans for a huge event immediately after WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

WWE fans are in for a treat as the company is reportedly set to host a huge event in the immediate aftermath of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The show could also reportedly feature a celebrity name.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, plans for WrestleMania 41 weekend were discussed. As you probably know, WrestleMania weekend is a huge treat for wrestling fans as there are a variety of events to attend, with fans getting a big dose of WWE and all things wrestling.

According to JoeyVotes and TC, WWE could host a "roast of WrestleMania" event immediately following WrestleMania Sunday on April 20th. It could feature comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, a friend of Joe Rogan and a huge wrestling fan. He's also successful in his own comedic career. It was reported that the venue could be the Fontainebleau Theatre, which will host the Hall of Fame just two nights earlier.

Is a post-WrestleMania 41 event going to realistically succeed, considering the circumstances?

It isn't that WWE can't pull off a post-WrestleMania 41 event - it's more of a question of whether it's necessary or not. When looking at the circumstances, one has to understand just how jam-packed WrestleMania weekend is going to be.

For one, there will be SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Fame on April 18th, two days of WrestleMania on April 19th & 20th, and then the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW on Monday, the 21st.

This isn't even including all the other events that usually revolve around WrestleMania weekend. We didn't even mention that NXT: Stand & Deliver also takes place on April 19th.

It's going to be quite a task for WWE fans, but there are plenty to pick and choose which event they want to go to. While attending WrestleMania is a given, only a certain percentage of those fans will also be attending Stand & Deliver, the WWE Hall of Fame, and the April 21st episode of RAW.

So there could also be a line of thinking wherein even a small percentage of fans attending this post-WrestleMania event with Tony Hinchcliffe will make it a successful one.

Let us know if you think the weekend is too jam-packed or if it's just a case of WWE fans being spoilt for choice!

