Former WCW wrestler responds to Batista "badmouthing" him

Former WCW wrestler and trainer DeWayne Bruce believes Batista (Dave Bautista) benefited from attending a WCW Power Plant tryout before he joined WWE.

Bruce, also known as Sarge and Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker, trained WCW’s up-and-coming wrestlers at the company’s Power Plant training facility. Batista, who only attended one tryout, said on Talk Is Jericho in 2014 that Bruce was a “bitter troll” who “ran him out the door.”

Speaking to John Poz on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, Bruce defended his notoriously difficult training methods. He also argued that attending the tryout was a good thing for Batista’s career in the long run.

“WCW wasn’t out to training people like that,” Bruce said. “I know he badmouthed me but I think that’s the best thing that ever happened to him. Look at him now, going from a bouncer to a movie star. There’s no denying that. He was a bouncer making a hundred dollars a night, so I think he benefited from what we did to him. Especially his size and stuff.”

While Batista did not join WCW, he did go on to sign with WWE in 2000. The six-time WWE World Champion has become a successful actor since his full-time in-ring career ended in 2010.

What did Batista say about his WCW Power Plant tryout?

Batista retired from in-ring competition in 2019

Batista said on Chris Jericho’s podcast that he paid $300 for his tryout with DeWayne Bruce at the WCW Power Plant.

Although the WWE legend completed the tryout, he did not agree with Bruce’s attempt to push him to physical exhaustion.

“I went down there at 340 pounds, was all jacked up, went down with a buddy of mine,” Batista said. “And Sarge, and he jumped in our faces and just got on us and he wanted nothing more than to just run us out the door. He was just a bitter troll of a man.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

Batista is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of his generation. The 52-year-old was originally announced as a member of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame. However, his induction had to be postponed due to a scheduling conflict around the time of the ceremony.

