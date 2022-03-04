Diamond Dallas Page reveals huge plans for Hollywood career before he turns 67 [Exclusive]

Diamond Dallas Page wants to become an A-List actor before he turns 67 on April 05, 2023.

Page made the headlines recently after his starring role in the new series The Guardians of Justice. It's a unique semi-animated, semi-live action series that is a passion project of Adi Shankar - a friend of DDP's. It was Shankar who approached the WCW icon seven years ago, and it has finally come to life. DDP plays and voices one of the main characters Nighthawk.

On The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his new series and hopes that it will help him in his acting career in the future. Comparing himself to the famous Danny Trejo, DDP revealed his goal of becoming an A-List actor soon:

"A lot of people dig it, and who knows? I have some great footage I can use for my reel. Moving forward, my goal is to be an A-List actor before I'm 67, because that's when Dani Trejo became an A-List actor. So, I still got a year and a couple of months.

You can watch the full episode of The Bro Show below. The topic in question starts at 5:00

Diamond Dallas Page is retired but makes sporadic in-ring appearances

Diamond Dallas Page's in-ring career has been done for a while now. While he originally stepped away after a brief run in WWE in 2002, he made a big return for TNA (now Impact Wrestling).

His last in-ring appearance was with All Elite Wrestling, where he stepped in the ring for the first time in nearly four years to team up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. The team would lose to MJF, The Butcher & The Blade.

For now, acting could be the focus of DDP as he looks to make it big in Hollywood.

