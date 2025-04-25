Diamond Dallas Page's shocking revelation; named former champion as WWE's next big breakout star

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently revealed his choice as the next big breakout star following WrestleMania 41. The wrestling legend made a shocking choice, though this star has been gaining momentum over the past few months.

DDP was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 for his contributions to the industry. Meanwhile, he made an appearance at this year's ceremony, welcoming and inducting his friend and fellow WCW legend Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Page shared Karrion Kross' intense promo from WrestleMania 41 Sunday post-show. He called the former NXT Champion WWE's next big breakout star as long as the fans get behind him.

"I get asked all the time… Who’s the next Big Break Out Star? If the people get behind him… You just saw him! @realKILLERkross," DDP tweeted.

Karrion Kross cut an intense promo that sounded like a shoot, which got everyone talking. He went off on Logan Paul while also mentioning AJ Styles and Goldberg and seemingly taking a shot at Triple H.

Kross even called himself Killer Kross during the segment, making it more viral after WrestleMania 41. However, his contract is reportedly expiring, and his promo appeared to be part of his real-life frustrations with his standing in the company.

Karrion Kross confronts AJ Styles on WWE RAW

On the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles took the high road following his loss to Logan Paul. Karrion Kross interrupted his interview and confronted The Phenomenal One for not using the brass knuckles to finish off The Maverick.

The tension between the two stars was palpable, and something might be happening in the next few weeks. Styles challenged Kross to do something about his frustrations and anger, which The Herald of Doomsday seemingly agreed to.

While his matches have been limited over the past year, Kross has been a regular on television as a background character. His visions and predictions are seemingly coming true for stars such as Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, and Drew McIntyre.

