“I just didn’t want to do it" - Diamond Dallas Page explains why he did not want to do a podcast

Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about why he did not like the idea of starting a podcast.

Page is now involved in his own podcast along with Jake Roberts. They have named the podcast DDP Snakepit. It did not take the two very long to grab the attention of the audience as the show started to garner interest within the opening few weeks.

In an interview for The Wrestling Inc. Daily, DDP stated that he did not want to dive into the research work that is needed to successfully run a podcast.

“I’ve had people say they’ll do everything for me, all I have to do is talk. I just didn’t want to do it, because again, I don’t want to go into anything half-assed. I would have to do the research like Steve (Austin) does and everybody else, and it’s just not something I wanted to do. I called him (Jake Roberts) up and said, ‘I don’t really want to do one, bro.’ He said, ‘I’m not talking about you, I am talking about us,’" said DDP.

Diamond Dallas Page also said that he agreed to do the podcast with Jake Roberts, who he does not often say no to, but on one condition.

“I go, ‘You want to do one together?’ And he’s like, ‘Yes.’ I don’t really say no to Jake too often, mainly because I don’t live in this ridiculous home, or building a beach house, or doing all the s**t I am doing in my life that I am so blessed for without him and Dusty. I never forget that; it never escapes me. So if Jake wants to do something and I can swing it, I am going to do it. So I said to him, ‘I’ll only do it if Conrad Thompson is involved.’” - said DDP (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Diamond Dallas Page was more successful after his in-ring career

Diamond Dallas Page's WWE career has not been at a match with other superstars who are labeled as the most decorated in the promotion. Though the 65-year-old has been a multi-time world champion in WCW, he could not repeat the same heroics in in Vince McMahon's promotion.

But his career after in-ring retirement has been something to be proud of. He has helped superstars like Jake "The Snake" Roberts through his DDP Yoga.

Athletes like Roberts and Scott Hall have, quite a number of times, voiced how instrumental Page was in their rehabilitation. Diamond Dallas Page is now also running his own podcast called DDP Snakepit with Jake Roberts.

