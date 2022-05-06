Diamond Dallas Page says two-time WWE Hall of Famer is the greatest "big man worker" (Exclusive)

WWE legend DDP lavished praise on Kevin Nash, who he feels is one of the best big man workers in pro wrestling history and thinks was the right candidate to end Goldberg's Streak.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's incredible 173–0 win streak in WCW ended at Starrcade 1998 when Nash defeated him to become WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Nash got the win after Scott Hall interfered and used a cattle prod to help Nash defeat Goldberg.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page was asked about Goldberg's streak and if it should've ended. DDP said the streak should've ended, but he feels that a small storyline aspect could've been changed:

"The Streak had to be ended. He should've taken the Diamond Cutter [from DDP]. I wasn't a big fan of the prod even though it came from Scott [Hall]. I would rather have seen Kev [Kevin Nash] beat him. I mean, Kev is the guy who could beat him [Goldberg]. I personally think he needed to be beat clean."

DDP said Nash would go down in history as one of the greatest big man workers in the pro wrestling business:

"And Kevin Nash was the guy to do it. Kevin will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, big man worker - and a ridiculously long, incredible run. And when you think about where he came from, all the gimmicks, and then by the time he came to Diesel, everything just went [up]. It took him a while to get there; he needed to be him and Diesel was a version of him. And he definitely could have beat Bill [Goldberg] and it could have been some kind of screwjob." (from 13:40 to 14:56)

DDP also credited WWE legend Kevin Nash for changing the pay structure for pro wrestlers

In a previous edition of The Bro Show, DDP said Nash was one of the smartest pro wrestlers in making money:

"The reason why the contract world changed was because of Kevin Nash. Kevin Nash – I will put Kevin Nash against anyone for the smartest guy that made money, and how he made money. If I'd have listened to Kevin Nash on every move – and I listened to him a lot – but there's a couple I didn't and it probably cost me $2 million."

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash Happy 25 years of setting the standard. Most importantly happy 25th to the NWO Nation for being there the entire trip and passing it on to your family and children. One love......NWO 4 Life. Wear your colors and show our numbers. Happy 25 years of setting the standard. Most importantly happy 25th to the NWO Nation for being there the entire trip and passing it on to your family and children. One love......NWO 4 Life. Wear your colors and show our numbers. https://t.co/iE0CRmapf5

DDP highlighted how WWE legend introduced favored nation clauses that changed the game for pro wrestlers and their contracts.

