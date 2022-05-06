"You don't even have a chance" - Diamond Dallas Page on WWE releasing a young star who was compared to Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Being dubbed as the "next" Brock Lesnar adds a lot of pressure to WWE Superstars. If that isn't enough, getting released and not living up to the standards set out likely does more harm than good. A recently-released superstar was once compared to Lesnar, and Diamond Dallas Page admitted to being surprised at the announcement.

The Beast Incarnate is a once-in-a-lifetime type of athlete. He has been considered as the greatest athlete in WWE history, which shouldn't be too surprising given the credentials he has outside of the company.

One superstar who was compared to Brock Lesnar is the now-released WWE star Harland aka Parker Boudreaux. He was signed at a young age and his look resembled that of Lesnar's, drawing comparisons. Unfortunately, things didn't work out for him and on The Bro Show, DDP admitted that he "had a good look", while stating that development today is different from back in the day:

"I thought he had a good look, but you never know. It's so different today. You don't even have a chance to get stuff over. " [3:50-4:03]

Page explained his experience watching current NXT Champion Bron Breakker and the progress that he and others have made in less than a year:

"When I went for WrestleMania, and I was there to see Bronson's [Bron Breakker's] match, I really thought he was going to get a push. I didn't know he was going to get it so fast. So green, but so good, but you look at the last ppv they did, when I went to Scotts Memorial, the whole Kliq was there. Shawn and I were talking about the PPV, pretty much all of those kids were under a year - some of them just six months of training. I saw a lot of the show later, and it was a hell of a show. It is a different world" [4:05-4:57]

Are Brock Lesnar comparisons detrimental to rising WWE stars?

As mentioned, Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly the greatest athlete in WWE history. He was pushed to the top instantly, running through the likes of Rob Van Dam, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock within less than six months of his main roster debut.

However, to instantly compare other superstars to Lesnar seems to be an instant death sentence for their careers. Two stars who have been compared to The Beast Incarnate in the last few years are Lars Sullivan and Harland.

While Sullivan's downfall in WWE happened due to personal reasons, Harland was simply not given enough time to develop and live up to the expectations that were set for him.

Perhaps it's a lesson for fans to cool down on comparisons to legends like Lesnar when a superstar is yet to complete developmental territory.

