Dick Togo revealed as the newest member of Bullet Club

Another day and another new member for the Bullet Club.

Bullet Club has now added a veteran former WWE Superstar Dick Togo to their ranks.

Things are still looking pretty good Bullet Club despite some of these superstars being unable to compete

In the main event of tonight's NJPW Dominion pay-per-view, former WWE Superstar Dick Togo, who was mostly known for his tenure under the Kai En Tai faction in the Attitude Era, was revealed as the newest member of Bullet Club.

Sporting a Bushi mask, Togo made his way down to the ring and helped EVIL beat his former Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naito, in order to win the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships.

After the match, EVIL asked Togo to unmask himself and introduced the veteran superstar as his new pareja, while Naito's fellow LIJ stablemate Hiromu Takahashi laid out the first challenge to EVIL.

EVIL and Dick Togo newest members of Bullet Club

At the New Japan Cup 2020 Final, EVIL defeated Kazuchika Okada by some assistance from Bullet Club's Yujiro Takahashi. However, it was after the match when fans were in for a big shock, as the newly crowned New Japan Cup winner turned his back on Naito and revealed himself as the newest member of Bullet Club.

At tonight's Dominion pay-per-view, EVIL first had Taiji Ishimori make his way down to the ring, however, the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion's interference wasn't enough to help EVIL win both the titles.

Shortly afterwards, Togo ran down to the ring disguised as Bushi, and initially, it did seem like he was out there to help Naito even the numbers game. But as it turned out, 'The King of Darkness' had everything planned out.

With two new additions to the Bullet Club, the faction is once again running things in NJPW, despite the absence of some of their big names, including Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, ELP and others.

Even without them, Bullet Club currently has the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Titles in their ranks and we could only imagine how things would look like once all the Bullet Club members eventually make their return to Japan.

New IWGP IC and Heavyweight Champion EVIL

EVIL is indeed the new IWGP IC and Heavyweight Title and by winning the titles, he has cut short Tetsuya Naito's historic run as champion. However, by the looks of it, EVIL's first challenger could possibly turn out to be reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Hiromu Takahashi.