Did Bianca Belair retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley inside Hell in a Cell?

WWE Hell in a Cell opened up with Bianca Belair successfully defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley inside the red demonic structure.

Belair and Bayley set the tone for the pay-per-view by delivering an excellent hard-hitting matchup.

Both the champion and the challenger will undoubtedly feel the effects of the match when they wake up tomorrow morning.

The finish saw Belair hit Bayley with the KOD onto an open ladder. It was an incredibly impactful move that left no doubt in the minds of the WWE Universe who the winner of this matchup was.

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is off to a fantastic start.

Bianca Belair retains at Hell in a Cell

With Bianca Belair defeating Bayley in back-to-back pay-per-views, she will now likely move onto a new challenger on the road to SummerSlam.

Former champion Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the SmackDown following WrestleMania.

Now would be an excellent time for Banks to return to SmackDown and get her rematch against the EST of WWE.

If not Banks, whoever secures the women's briefcase at Money in the Bank next month could be a potential challenger. Only time will tell.

What did you think of Bayley vs. Bianca Belair opening Hell in a Cell tonight? Are you happy with who won? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

