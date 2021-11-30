 Did Brock Lesnar break Bob Holly's neck?

Brock Lesnar is regarded as one of the strongest wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside a WWE ring. A former UFC heavyweight champion, Lesnar is also known as one of the most intimidating WWE Superstars of all time.

Throughout his WWE career, Brock Lesnar has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the business. One legend Lesnar previously faced was Hardcore Holly.

Over the years, many have questioned, did Brock Lesnar legitimately break Hardcore Holly's neck when the two men squared off against one another?

The answer to that is yes. Brock Lesnar did break Bob Holly's neck on an episode of SmackDown. The two men faced each other in a match on the blue brand back in 2002 and after attempting a powerbomb, Lesnar accidentally ended up injuring Holly's neck.

Brock Lesnar's recent run in WWE saw him get suspended on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE this past summer at SummerSlam 2021 and confronted Roman Reigns.

Lesnar stood toe-to-toe with Reigns in the middle of the ring after The Tribal Chief had successfully defended his Universal Championship against John Cena.

At Crown Jewel 2021, Brock Lesnar unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Universal Championship as he failed to beat Roman Reigns in a singles match.

Following interference from The Usos, Reigns retained his title yet again. On the next episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar wreaked havoc on WWE personnel and also F5'ed Adam Pearce, which saw him get suspended from WWE programming.

In Brock Lesnar's absence, Roman Reigns has gone on to engage himself in a feud with Big E and The New Day for a short period of time, defeating the WWE Champion at Survivor Series.

However, it was also made known that Lesnar will soon return to WWE programming on SmackDown and his suspension has been lifted.

Edited by Genci Papraniku