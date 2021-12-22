Did Dwayne Johnson get plastic surgery?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most well-known faces among the WWE Universe and in Hollywood, as well.

Mostly known by his in-ring name, The Rock, Johnson is also recognized for his incredible in-ring action, his skills on the microphone, and for his insane physique.

The Rock’s appearance and demeanor have always attracted his massive fan following, and there is no denying the fact that Johnson always likes to maintain himself in life.

But over the years, fans have questioned whether Dwayne Johnson has had plastic surgery or not?

The answer to that is a very solid 'yes'.

Dwayne Johnson has previously made it publicly known that he always had doubts regarding his appearance. But in early 2000, before getting into Hollywood, the former WWE Champion made a big decision regarding it.

The Rock was seemingly worried about the extra fat in his chest area and wasn’t able to get rid of it, despite going through ridiculous workout sessions in the gym. Hence, he took the path of surgery and underwent the surgery known as gynecomastia reduction, to remove the natural fat that was in that region.

The surgery that Dwayne Johnson underwent was an esthetic decision, to change his appearance. It took almost an hour to complete the procedure.

Dwayne Johnson has established his place as a top name in Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has not only been a famous face in WWE but is also known for his work in Hollywood

The Attitude Era sensation has earned fame in both fields equally and is still appreciated for his tremendous contribution to the professional wrestling industry.

Throughout the years, The Rock has been a part of some of the most incredible matches in WWE history, most notably against the likes of John Cena and CM Punk, whom he faced in recent years.

According to rumors and several reports, there are chances of The Rock returning to WWE to have a match against his cousin, Roman Reigns, presumably for the Universal Championship.

While nothing is yet to be confirmed as of now, a match between the two men would truly be a blockbuster showdown if it were ever to actually happen.

