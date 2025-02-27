Did Michelle McCool's actions shock The Undertaker? WWE Hall of Famer explains what happened

It's not easy to shock WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, as The Deadman saw a lot during his long career. The veteran recently explained why he was surprised by Michelle McCool's actions while coaching some rookies.

WWE is heavily promoting LFG, which features a bunch of new rookies under four veterans as their coaches on the show. The show features The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and Booker T as the head coaches, and recently, Michelle McCool made an appearance.

In a clip released by the sports entertainment giant, The Deadman explained he was shocked by McCool's teaching and her approach towards a rookie, and expressed that the exchange may have caused issues between the contestant and the head coach, Mickie James, down the road.

"Michelle [McCool] and I had discussed her coming and helping coach, but that was something that I really wasn't expecting. Yeah, that may cause Mickie [James] some problems later down the road," The Undertaker said. (From 00:54 to 01:06)

Michelle McCool is set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025

Earlier this year, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels decided to surprise Triple H when he appeared for a town hall meeting. Michaels and Taker revealed that The Cerebral Assassin would be inducted into the Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Later, Triple H decided to do the same when Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Michelle McCool appeared on ESPN. The Game surprised The Deadman and announced that McCool would also enter the illustrious list in April 2025.

The couple were stunned by the news, and McCool was almost in tears upon hearing about her upcoming induction. The multi-time Women's Champion has been with the promotion for a while, and it was long overdue for her as well.

