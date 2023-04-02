"Did Otis sh*t his pants?" - WWE fans lose it after superstar apparently soils himself at WrestleMania 39

Performing at WrestleMania 39 can be nerve-wracking for anyone, and judging by how much Otis was sweating at the show, it certainly proved to be so for the star. Unfortunately, it left quite a few impressions on his wrestling gear that had fans talking for all the wrong reasons.

While the star was as entertaining as ever during the WrestleMania show, the reason fans were talking about him was because of the stains on his gear. The star competed in the four-team Fatal-Four Way WrestleMania Showcase match.

Multiple fans were talking about how it looked like the superstar had soiled his gear during the show. Others also noted that the 'Showcase match' showcased more of his sweat than anyone had bargained for.

Fans were given quite the impression by Otis at WrestleMania

The gear was quite wet, and fans found themselves noticing it

Others shared pictures of a few of the unfortunate moments where it was entirely on display.

While the moment was certainly an embarrassing one for the star, fans were left laughing at his apparent mishap.

The situation was not helped by Titus O'Neil, who was a guest commentator for the match, and repeatedly pointed out how much the superstar was sweating.

Whatever the case, Otis certainly had a WrestleMania moment, even though that was not what he was looking for.

The Street Profits walked out the winners of the bout after Angelo Dawkins pinned Ricochet. However, fans will certainly remember his match, even if for all the wrong reasons.

