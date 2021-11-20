'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential wrestlers of all time. WWE Hall of Famer Austin, along with The Rock, were the most popular superstars Vince McMahon had on his roster during the Attitude Era.

Similarly, Owen Hart was one of the best wrestlers of his time in WWE. Which was then known as WWF. He was a Canadian wrestler who gave his contribution to Stampede Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling and then to the World Wrestling Federation.

At SummerSlam 1997, Hart and Austin faced each other and had a great match for the Intercontinental Championship. However, during the match, Austin broke his neck after receiving a piledriver which saw him become temporarily paralyzed in the ring.

Now the question is, did Owen Hart apologize to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin for breaking his neck?

The answer to this is a yes. Hart did apologize to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin for breaking his neck and severely injuring him during the match.

After the incident, Hart was told by many that he should ask for forgiveness from Austin. He apologised on a phone call while Austin was recovering in hospital. However, Austin thought that wasn’t enough for breaking someone’s neck.

“Owen almost paralyzed me. He called me only once to apologize while I was in the hospital. If I almost break someone’s neck, I’m calling them 25 times to apologize," said Austin.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin continued wrestling even after breaking his neck in 1997

Despite breaking his neck in 1997, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's stock continued to rise in WWF. Around 1998-1999, The Texas Rattlesnake entered an iconic feud against WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

During that time, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin was an antihero type babyface who feuded against McMahon's Corporation. The former WWF Champion established his rivalry with The Rock, whom he faced at WrestleMania X-7 in 2001.

The match between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock is regarded as one of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time.

Edited by Brandon Nell

