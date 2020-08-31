"Did Roman Reigns come out?" - WWE referee Charles Robinson reacts to Payback ring implosion

WWE referee Charles Robinson gave his reaction to Roman Reigns’ WWE Payback 2020 victory in an in-character interview after the show.

The Triple Threat Universal Championship match featured a spot where 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt suplexed Braun Strowman off the top rope, causing the ring to implode and Robinson to fall out of the ring.

Moments later, Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) made his way down to the ring after finally signing the contract to appear in the match.

The Big Dog initially failed with pinfall attempts on both Superstars before he struck "The Fiend" with a low-blow and Strowman with a spear to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

Charles Robinson reacts to Roman Reigns' win

The Payback main event saw another referee take the place of Charles Robinson, who was unable to officiate following the ring implosion.

Speaking alongside fellow official John Cone in an interview after the show, Robinson seemed unaware that Roman Reigns even competed in the Payback match.

"All of a sudden, the ring fell and I was out."



WWE referee @WWERobinson is shaken up after the all-out brawl that was the No Holds Barred Triple Threat #UniversalTitle Match at #WWEPayback. pic.twitter.com/9N9IZrtD4Z — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020

Charles Robinson: “I don’t even know what happened. I mean, all of a sudden, the ring fell and I was out. Did Roman come out?”

John Cone: “Roman, yeah, he came out. He did.”

Charles Robinson: “What happened in the… what happened?”

John Cone: “Roman won at the end. Let’s get you some help, okay?”

Charles Robinson: “I’m dizzy, okay, very dizzy.”

John Cone: “Can we get him some help, please? We don’t have time for this.”

John Cone. Mine was not good. Quite embarrassing for me. — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) August 31, 2020

John Cone was in charge of the match between The Big Show and Braun Strowman when the two men caused the ring to break on WWE RAW in April 2017.

As you can see above, Robinson commented that Cone’s fall out of the ring was better than the “embarrassing” bump he took in the match between “The Fiend”, Strowman and Roman Reigns.