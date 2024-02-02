Did Stephanie McMahon leave WWE in 2022 due to the Janel Grant situation? The truth disclosed

Stephanie McMahon is one of the most important figures in WWE's development in the 21st century, but her employment with the organization officially ended in January 2023. However, this wasn't the first time she departed from the company. McMahon took a leave of absence in May 2022 for an undisclosed reason. Given the claims made by Janel Grant recently, one can't help but wonder: Was this the reason she quit the WWE?

The straight answer is "No". It appears that Stephanie McMahon's departure in 2022 was not motivated by Janel Grant's lawsuit against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, despite rumors to the contrary. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that such suggestions that Stephanie McMahon left after hearing about Grant's allegation have been categorically refuted.

That being said, the report confirmed that the reason behind Stephanie's second resignation in 2023 was due to her father's return. Whether or not by that point she was aware of the allegations her father has against him is unknown. Regardless, she has not been associated with WWE nor with a potential return ever since.

Expand Tweet

The current situation revolving around Vince McMahon, Janel Grant, WWE, and TKO Group is sensitive. Both WWE and TKO Group have completely cut ties with the former Chairman, leaving him to fight his own battles.

Stephanie McMahon previously served as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE

Being a part of the infamous McMahon family, Stephanie McMahon has almost spent her whole life in WWE. She began working for the company early on, and she hasn't turned back since. Her first role with WWE was as a model for their products and sales division. Later, she moved into management.

She did account work, reception work, and television production for the company before landing her first big role with WWE Creative. She advanced through the ranks from there, working her way up from head writer to director of creative writing and finally senior vice president of the same. During her career, she held positions as Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President. In 2022, she became the company's chairwoman and co-CEO.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, as mentioned earlier, her time at the top was short-lived, with her resigning just a year later upon her father's return. Nevertheless, it would be great to see her back in a position of authority within WWE.

Do you think Stephanie McMahon should return to WWE? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.