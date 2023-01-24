Create

"Did Vince book this?" - Wrestling world slams WWE for a segment featuring Becky Lynch and Damage CTRL on RAW is XXX

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Jan 24, 2023 09:25 AM IST
Wrestling fan blasted at WWE for scrapping Becky Lynch vs. Bayley on RAW.
WWE cancelled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley on RAW.

WWE Universe erupted on social media as they believed the company threw Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Steel Cage match in the bin.

On the latest episode of RAW is XXX, Bayley entered the ring first and waited for her challenger. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY ambushed Becky Lynch on her way down to the ring.

Following the attack on Lynch and Damage CTRL segment, WWE discarded the steel cage match since the latter could not perform.

Y’all mad? 😭😭😭 #RAWXXX #DamageCTRL https://t.co/9PqtlLHAUT

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to blast WWE for scrapping one of the most anticipated steel cage bouts between Lynch and Bayley.

Check out the reactions below:

After the steel match-up between The Man and The Role Model went down the drain, a fan mocked WWE asking if Vince McMahon had booked the bout.

@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE @Iyo_SkyWWE @ImKingKota Did Vince book this?

A fan also mentioned that the hyping steel cage match was pointless and a waste of time.

@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE @Iyo_SkyWWE @ImKingKota Completely pointless and weak. What a waste of everyone's time.

Wrestling fans also voiced concerns about WWE crew members putting up a steel cage for the match between the two women.

@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE @Iyo_SkyWWE @ImKingKota So WWE's crew put together a steel cage for no reason?
@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE @Iyo_SkyWWE @ImKingKota Feel for the people who had to put the cage together

Another fan noted that the Damage CTRL faction is just annoying on the red brand.

@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE @Iyo_SkyWWE @ImKingKota I’m sorry but Damage Control is getting annoying, it’s the same thing every time. @ScrapDaddyAP

A fan shared that everyone was robbed of an epic battle between Lynch and Bayley.

@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE @Iyo_SkyWWE @ImKingKota We were robbed of another steel cage banger! 😤 https://t.co/vAr2qmfIEi

A user booed the Stamford-based company for how Lynch vs. Bayley was booked for RAW's 30th anniversary.

@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE @Iyo_SkyWWE @ImKingKota Boooo! This was so sucky how it all went down😤🤬☹️

What happened after Dakota Kai and IYO SKY blindsided Becky Lynch?

The Damage CTRL members dragged Big Time Becks inside the steel cage and locked themselves inside.

Later, Bayley and her teammates brutally assaulted Lynch, knocking her to her knees. However, WWE Official Adam Pearce came out in a rage to try to stop the heel faction.

He attempted to enter the steel structure with a bolt cutter to assist the former RAW Women's Champion.

Damage CTRL made a major statement against @BeckyLynchWWE in the #SteelCage Match at #RAWXXX!@itsBayleyWWE @Iyo_SkyWWE @ImKingKota https://t.co/mF9r8KAXRw

Damage CTRL members ran and climbed to the top of the cage as soon as Pearce entered it, mocking everyone who supported The Man.

Do you think the company booked Becky Lynch vs. Bayley improperly? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
