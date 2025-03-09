"Did you watch that?" - Braun Strowman didn't want to work with former WWE champion, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman has been involved in enthralling segments on WWE SmackDown over the last few weeks. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo and Dutch Mantell are seemingly not impressed with his performances, with the former even saying that The Monster of All Monsters does not want to work with Jacob Fatu.

Strowman has been embroiled in a feud with Jacob Fatu lately. He took on Solo Sikoa in a singles match on SmackDown, but the bout ended after an interference from Tama Tonga. The Samoan Werewolf then came out to brawl with the former Universal Champion.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo said that the brawl between the two powerhouses felt very sloppy, and it seemed like Strowman did not want to work with Fatu.

"Man, that stuff between Strowman and Fatu was so sloppy. I was getting the feeling like Strowman didn’t wanna work with him or something. Did you watch that? That was so sloppy between the two of them, and I really felt it hurt Fatu because it was so sloppy." [From 33:01 onwards]

Fatu won the WWE Tag Team Title with Tama Tonga soon after he arrived in WWE. He later handed over the championship to Tonga Loa.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also criticized Braun Strowman

Dutch Mantell also shared his thoughts on the segment, noting that he was not a big fan of Braun Strowman. The former WWE manager added that Strowman's opponents usually did the work in feuds.

"Yeah, it wasn’t good. I am not a big supporter of Braun Strowman. Never have been a big fan of his. He doesn’t work. He just goes and does Braun Strowman, and he can do nothing. Everybody knows he can do nothing, so the ones that he does work, they do the work and he just gives them the thing to work around. I don’t get it." [From 33:32 onwards]

WWE seems to be building towards a huge singles match between Strowman and Jacob Fatu. The Monster of All Monsters was also embroiled in an enthralling feud with Bronson Reed last year, which was well-received by fans.

