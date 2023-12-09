WWE subtly turns top heel faction babyface for one night only on SmackDown

WWE was put in a position where they had to turn a top heel faction babyface for one night only as a result of the Tribute to the Troops theme of the show. The leader of the faction was embraced by the attendees on SmackDown.

The names we are referring to are none other than Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. While Montez Ford was not there, he put out a video paying tribute to the troops in a very babyface-like promo.

Bobby Lashley's background as a Sergeant was even brought up during his entrance and he was heavily cheered on as he defeated Karrion Kross to advance to the next round of the United States Title Tournament, where he will face Santos Escobar.

When the troops were entering WWE SmackDown before the match, Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins were filmed clapping and welcoming them to the show.

Lashley has a long-time connection with the military, having had family who fought in the Vietnam War, a father who spent decades as a Drill Sergeant as well as an older sister who was in the military for much longer than even Lashley.

But in terms of WWE making him a babyface, he was also cheered over Butch last week, with the crowd in attendance chanting his name despite being a heel.

Do you think WWE will turn Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits into a babyface faction soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

