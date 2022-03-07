"Didn't even remember this" - Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore on RAW title match

Former WWE Superstar nZo, known as Enzo Amore during his time with the company, has shared a video of an old RAW Tag Team Title match on Twitter.

Amore signed with with WWE in 2012, and featured heavily on the company's developmental show NXT. He most notably competed in a tag team with W. Morrissey, known as Big Cass, on NXT and on the main roster.

Though Enzo and Cass would never capture tag team gold, they always received excellent reactions from fans, and challenged for the titles on many occasions. Now, nZo has taken to Twitter to share a video of one of their unsuccessful title challenges against the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The former "Certified G" took to Twitter to note that he didn't remember the contest due to its conclusion. nZo was leveled by a Brogue Kick from Sheamus, who had interrupted the match with the help of Cesaro.

"Didn’t even remember this, then I saw the end & remembered why," nZo said.

Amore was released from WWE in 2018 after failing to make the company aware that assault allegations had been made against him.

Enzo Amore had an impressive singles run in WWE's Cruiserweight Division

In 2017, Enzo Amore was given a singles run as part of WWE's cruiserweight division on 205 Live after splitting with Big Cass.

During this run, he would capture the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on two separate occasions. He defended his title against the likes of Neville and Kalisto.

Amore held the championship at the time of his termination from WWE, and even had a planned defense against Cedric Alexander at the 2018 Royal Rumble event canceled as a result.

