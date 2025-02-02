  • home icon
  Didn't expect 33-year-old star to get the biggest pop of the night at the Royal Rumble, admits veteran Bill Apter

Didn't expect 33-year-old star to get the biggest pop of the night at the Royal Rumble, admits veteran Bill Apter

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 02, 2025 04:13 GMT
An incredible Rumble (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
An incredible Rumble (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter admitted that he didn't expect to see a 33-year-old star get the biggest pop of the night at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He went on to comment more about it.

The Royal Rumble was filled with twists and turns, with Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso winning the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble matches respectively. On the women's side of things, we saw some great surprises such as Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella.

However, the biggest reaction of the night may just have to go to the 33-year-old Alexa Bliss, who returned after just over two years away. Veteran journalist Bill Apter said that while his prediction of Charlotte Flair winning came true, he was shocked at Alexa Bliss getting the biggest pop of the night:

"My prediction came true regarding Charlotte [Flair]. The crowd loved it but the biggest pop from the crowd in that event was the totally unexpected entrant -- Alexa Bliss. Also, it was awesome to see how well Trish Stratus performed."

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Fans will be happy to have Alexa Bliss back in the women's division, whether it's on RAW or SmackDown. She seems to be paying tribute to Bray Wyatt and her character work is much needed in a division that has talent, but few larger-than-life characters.

It's going to be interesting to see what the road to WrestleMania looks like for her.

Either way, Bliss is back and ready to make a statement.

Edited by Arsh Das
