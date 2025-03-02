Didn't expect 40-year-old star to get pinned at Elimination Chamber, says wrestling veteran Bill Apter

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter was surprised at a 40-year-old star getting pinned at WWE Elimination Chamber, giving his honest take on one of the key matches of the night in Toronto.

The match in question was the tag team bout featuring the returning legend Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. The finish of the match saw Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton both hit a splash on the 40-year-old Nia Jax, and the latter pinned her for the win.

Reviewing the match, Bill Apter said this:

"Trishy did great taking a beating and giving some out. My surprise is that Nia [Jax] was pinned. My prediction was Tiffy or Trishy pinning Candice [LeRae]. Apter score card a 5.5 out of 10. Decent match, nothing specular, except for seeing Trish showing how good she still can be."

It certainly was a surprise to see Nia Jax getting pinned at Elimination Chamber, but there might be some logic to it. The big build-up to the Tiffany Stratton-Nia Jax match on SmackDown ended anticlimactically, with Candice LeRae causing a DQ finish.

This was perhaps the best way to tie up the Tiffany-Nia storyline as the WWE Women's Champion gets ready to face the biggest challenge of her career - Charlotte Flair.

Stratus, as always, left it all in the ring with a stellar performance at Elimination Chamber.

