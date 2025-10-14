"Didn’t think I’d be alive" - Jeff Hardy makes heartbreaking confession

Jeff Hardy has made a heartbreaking confession over his in-ring career. The WWE icon has had a decorated in-ring tenure as both a tag team and singles star. With close to three decades of toil in the squared circle, his body has taken a tremendous amount of punishment.
With The Hardy Boyz's daredevil approach to their matches, they have had their fair share of wear and tear over the years, and it hasn't been an easy road.
After wrestling with the Dudley Boyz at TNA Bound For Glory at the weekend, Team Extreme made an honest confession. In a conversation with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, the brothers talked about how they have managed to keep going after decades of wrestling.
"The biggest difference between then and now is Father Time. The amount of abuse we’ve put our bodies through," Matt Hardy said.
Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!
This led to Jeff Hardy making a painful admission, saying that he didn't think he would be alive today.
“Tell you the truth, I didn’t think I’d be alive in 2025. It was madness back in the early 2000s. It was madness back in the early 2000s,” Jeff Hardy said.
Following their WWE debut in 1998, The Hardy Boyz brought a more daring style to the promotion, rarely seen before. They would do high-risk moves, jump off ladders, and put their bodies on the line on a weekly basis.
Later, as they moved to their singles careers, while Matt toned down the high-flying wrestling style, Jeff continued to be a risk taker.
The Hardy Boyz wrestled The Dudley Boyz for the last time at Bound For Glory
At the weekend, The Hardy Boyz put their TNA Tag Team Title and their newly won NXT Tag Team Championship on the line against their storied rivals, The Dudley Boyz, in a Tables match.
The match ended with Matt and Jeff Hardy retaining both Titles. After the match, both Bully Ray and D-Von handed the Hardy Boyz their boots to signify the end of their careers.
Both teams defined tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era with multiple memorable matches that also included Edge and Christian.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences