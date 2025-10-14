"Didn’t think I’d be alive" - Jeff Hardy makes heartbreaking confession

Jeff Hardy has made a heartbreaking confession over his in-ring career. The WWE icon has had a decorated in-ring tenure as both a tag team and singles star. With close to three decades of toil in the squared circle, his body has taken a tremendous amount of punishment.

Ad

With The Hardy Boyz's daredevil approach to their matches, they have had their fair share of wear and tear over the years, and it hasn't been an easy road.

After wrestling with the Dudley Boyz at TNA Bound For Glory at the weekend, Team Extreme made an honest confession. In a conversation with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, the brothers talked about how they have managed to keep going after decades of wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"The biggest difference between then and now is Father Time. The amount of abuse we’ve put our bodies through," Matt Hardy said.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

This led to Jeff Hardy making a painful admission, saying that he didn't think he would be alive today.

“Tell you the truth, I didn’t think I’d be alive in 2025. It was madness back in the early 2000s. It was madness back in the early 2000s,” Jeff Hardy said.

Ad

Following their WWE debut in 1998, The Hardy Boyz brought a more daring style to the promotion, rarely seen before. They would do high-risk moves, jump off ladders, and put their bodies on the line on a weekly basis.

Later, as they moved to their singles careers, while Matt toned down the high-flying wrestling style, Jeff continued to be a risk taker.

The Hardy Boyz wrestled The Dudley Boyz for the last time at Bound For Glory

At the weekend, The Hardy Boyz put their TNA Tag Team Title and their newly won NXT Tag Team Championship on the line against their storied rivals, The Dudley Boyz, in a Tables match.

Ad

The match ended with Matt and Jeff Hardy retaining both Titles. After the match, both Bully Ray and D-Von handed the Hardy Boyz their boots to signify the end of their careers.

Both teams defined tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era with multiple memorable matches that also included Edge and Christian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences